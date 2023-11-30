Tasmania bolstered by mineral exploration

The Renison tin operations in Tasmania (Image: Metals X).

The Tasmanian Government’s exploration drilling grant initiative (EDGI) has continued to serve as an important economic stimulator for the state, with six mineral exploration projects seeing success in round nine.

EDGI commenced in 2018 and aims to increase the level of greenfield drilling in Tasmania, to facilitate the discovery of new projects necessary for the long-term future of Tasmania’s mining industry, and to encourage exploration for minerals listed on Australia’s critical minerals list.

About $1.67 million in EDGI grants have been paid toward completed projects from rounds 1–7, with round eight currently active and round nine first opening in October. If rounds eight and nine projects are completed, EDGI’s total investment will add up to about $2.6 million.

The six successful projects from round nine includes ABx Group’s Bryans Road project, Moina Gold’s Leech Hill project, Rockwell Minerals’ Foleys Zone project, Tarcoola Iron’s North Scamander Stockwork project and Bluestone Mines Tasmania Joint Venture’s – which is shared by MetalsX and YTPAH – DC project and Tunnel Hill project.

“These newly approved projects will see more than six kilometres of exploration drilling undertaken and more than $1.57 million spent by industry to generate up to $9.2 million in economic activity,” Tasmania Resources Minister Felix Ellis said.

“The latest round of successful projects take the total approved since 2018 to 99 from 30 different companies, a sign of the strong interest in the mineral potential of what is beneath our feet.”

Ellis has previously credited the EDGI program in helping the state reach its highest mineral exploration levels on record.

EDGI’s round 10 proposal applications are expected to be called in early 2024.

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.