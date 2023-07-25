Tambourah Metals, CSIRO team up for lithium

Critical minerals explorer Tambourah Metals and Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) have joined together to use machine learning and exploration data to cover large potential lithium exploration areas.

As per the agreement, CSIRO will apply machine learning by using its hyperspectral dataset to define first pass exploration targets across the Russian Jack lithium project.

The Russian Jack lithium project is located 15km from Nullagine and 295km southeast of Port Hedland in Western Australia.

Tambourah Metals has discovered lithium bearing pegmatites a kilometre from the previously reported sampling from rock chips in September 2022.

Recent field investigations provided data for the collaboration. Samples with content of lithium with more than one per cent have been identified in limited sampling. These results will be provided to CSIRO as stated in the agreement.

“We are working within a large area that hosts untested pegmatites and with the use of hyperspectral data in collaboration with CSIRO, (it) can assist with plans to drill test areas using the results of machine learning and apply this process to other geological regions,” Tambourah Metals chairperson Rita Brooks said.

“This will assist in the identification of priority areas to investigate. We are now planning heritage surveys working with the Palyku group to clear priority areas and the company will subsequently apply for Programme of Work.”

The news comes as Tambourah Metals recently completed its acquisition of granted lithium exploration licences from Minrex Resources, an Australian based battery metals explorer.