Talison ups investment in WA community

The Greenbushes lithium mine in WA. Image: Talison Lithium.

Talison Lithium will provide the Shire of Bridgetown-Greenbushes in Western Australia with $2.25 million in funding for a wide range of projects under the Partnering for the Future program.

The Partnering for the Future program is funded through the Talison Community Investment Program, which was introduced in 2023.

The program provides larger investment opportunities for local government and community organisations to deliver strategic projects across areas such as quality education, sustainable environments and biodiversity improvements, health and wellbeing and vibrant and sustaining communities.

Talison has prioritised the continued delivery of the Greenbushes Transformation Plan by specifically funding enhancements to public amenities, parks, sporting facilities, footpaths, roads and drainage.

The Shire will use some of the funds to install air conditioning and high-quality audio-visual equipment in the Bridgetown Town Hall. Funds will also go towards the development of engaging interpretive displays in the Bridgetown Visitor Centre, which will be relocated to the Bridgetown Railway Station soon.

An energy sustainability project will also see solar panels and batteries installed on civic buildings in Bridgetown.

Shire of Bridgetown-Greenbushes president Jenny Mountford welcomed the funding from Talison.

“Council is very happy to see the strong working relationship with Talison Lithium continue to develop,” Mountford said.

“Their contribution to major projects within our Shire is welcomed and appreciated by our organisation and the community at large.”

Talison general manager – operations Craig Dawson said the 2024 partnership with the Shire will build on the foundations laid by the Partnering for the Future projects from 2023.

“Talison is committed to operating in a responsible and sustainable manner and critical to this commitment is working with the communities surrounding our Greenbushes lithium operation,” Dawson said.

“Talison is pleased to be able to provide support to the Shire to deliver these initiatives which will benefit a broad cross section of our community.”

Talison – a 51:49 joint venture between Tianqi Lithium and Albemarle – owns and operates the Greenbushes lithium mine, which recorded a profit of about $6.3 billion in the 12 months ending December 31 2023.

