Talent in bulk

The industry gathers Every two years for the Australian Bulk Handling Expo. Image: Prime Creative Media

The Bulk Handling Awards are back and bigger than ever.

September 18 is shaping up to be the night of nights for the Australian bulk handling industry.

From 7.00pm, the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre will be awash with attendees keen to take part in the Australian Bulk Handling Awards, the only such program specifically for the bulk solids handling industry.

Held in conjunction with the 2024 Australian Bulk Handling Expo (BULK2024), the awards program promises to be an event to remember – and sponsor Kinder Australia is excited to be a part of the action.

“Kinder Australia has always been involved in the bulk handling industry,” Kinder Australia sales and marketing manager Sam Veal told Australian Mining. “We see that sponsoring the event is a great way to give back to the industry, recognising others for their contributions.”

Awards range from innovative technology to safety and supply, but all exist to celebrate those going above and beyond in the bulk handling sector.

“It’s always exciting to see new faces, products, entrants and initiatives in the marketplace,” Veal said. “The awards are a great way to both visualise and celebrate the sector’s movements.

“The industry has given Kinder and all involved a lot over the years, and it’s good to be able to give back to them through this sponsorship.”

Kinder Australia is sponsoring the award for dust control technology, application or practice, which recognises an outstanding implementation or project that helps to keep dust creation in the bulk solids handling process to a minimum.

The award ties in well with Kinder’s AirScrape contactless conveyor belt skirting, which the company will be displaying on the exhibition floor across the two days of BULK2024.

“We’ll be showcasing some products that we believe will be the missing link for the industry,” Veal said. “AirScrape in particular is an advanced, unique solution for the bulk handling industry.”

AirScrape acts as a side seal for conveyors, suspended over the belt. With its diagonal arrangement of hardened lamellae, built into a contactless polyurethane skit, air is led from the outside into the middle of the belt, creating a powerful air suction – mitigating dust, especially at transfer points.

“We see AirScrape as an incredible solution, and one we believe the market is commanding” Veal said. “The market wants to be assured that operators are doing all they can to help mitigate the issue of dust in operations, especially as we see the issues caused by conditions such as silicosis.”

BULK2024 is a chance for people to connect with colleagues and peers while showcasing solutions that will help the bulk solids handling industry move its products to where they are needed most – both domestically and internationally.

This year’s event will feature an expansive trade floor, showcasing the latest solutions for the industry, as well as an informative two-day conference examining how businesses can remain cutting-edge in a constantly changing world.

Veal said he is excited to explore the exhibition floor and see what others have been up to since BULK2022.

“We’re looking forward to seeing other unique solutions others will present,” he said.

“We sincerely hope that the event, along with our sponsorship, helps to evoke and support new ideas and encourages others to help the industry evolve.”

BULK2024 and the Bulk Handling Awards will be held at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre from September 18–19.

This feature appeared in the September 2024 issue of Australian Mining.