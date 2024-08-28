Take control of workforce health and safety: Evaluate your contractor risks

Image: Avetta

Are you confident that all your employees and contractors are trained and competent to perform the work that they’ve been asked to undertake? Managing health and safety is challenging for any company with a large workforce. Explore ways to overcome health and safety challenges and enhance workforce compliance for safer worksites.

Take control of your workforce health and safety and mitigate contractor risks.

Prequalify contracting companies – streamline the vetting and monitoring of contractors using a centralised risk management platform, significantly reducing your administrative burden

– streamline the vetting and monitoring of contractors using a centralised risk management platform, significantly reducing your administrative burden Ensure competency and safety – collect and verify the competencies for every person working for you. Manage the qualifications and training of workers efficiently in one online platform without the need for paperwork or spreadsheets. Identify and report on work readiness for sites and roles before workers are deployed

– collect and verify the competencies for every person working for you. Manage the qualifications and training of workers efficiently in one online platform without the need for paperwork or spreadsheets. Identify and report on work readiness for sites and roles before workers are deployed Set training and inductions for roles and sites – utilise online training to eliminate onboarding delays. Provide your workforce with a modern mobile experience, making it easy for them to understand and meet compliance requirements

– utilise online training to eliminate onboarding delays. Provide your workforce with a modern mobile experience, making it easy for them to understand and meet compliance requirements Control site access – leverage data and insight to manage site access, ensuring only trained and competent workers enter your sites.

