Tailored value that endures

The health and wellbeing of equipment is at the forefront of every mining operator’s mind. The solution?

A customer value agreement to increase uptime.

A customer value agreement (CVA) might sound like a simple idea, but they come with a tonne of peace of mind packed into them.

Put simply, a CVA is a customisable plan that is designed to help Cat equipment be more productive with lower and more predicable costs.

To enact a CVA, Hastings Deering will sit down with a customer to discover what they want out of their Cat equipment – whether that be equipment health events, predictive maintenance, reducing costs or being more productive.

Once Hastings Deering understands the customer’s needs, a tailored solution is developed, aligned with the specific issue.

Or, in the words of Hastings Deering regional manager – resource industries site performance Bruce McCosker, it is a lifecycle-driven solution aligned with a customer’s needs.

“A CVA is aligned with targeted value promises, hassle-free ownership and maintenance, security of expert dealer support, and equipment-health management,” McCosker told Australian Mining.

“Depending on the site and equipment, we can tailor a CVA offering to suit the unique needs of a customer and deliver on those value promises.”

CVAs can range from delivering maintenance kits to a total maintenance solution, but all solutions are worked with the customer to meet their needs.

“A CVA allows the customer to get the most out of their equipment,” Hastings Deering service marketing and customer solutions manager Scott Richardson said. “That can be from when the equipment is purchased new to enable maximum value right through the lifecycle of the equipment.”

To tailor a CVA to specific needs, Hastings Deering support representatives work with the customer to understand their problems.

They then determine what solutions they can tailor to remove these pain points.

For example, if a mining customer wants to reduce downtime associated with unplanned maintenance and improve uptime, a Site Solution CVA could be drawn up that includes an on-site hydraulic hose and oil solution including inventory stocking, as well as inspections and reporting.

“We offer equipment, component and on-site solutions, depending on what the customer needs,” Richardson said.

“We can also offer extended warranty coverage to give assurance back to our customer that we are a partner for life.”

Equipment solutions involve connecting assets to Hastings Deering services through simplified maintenance, condition-monitoring or asset performance.

Component solutions are multi-tiered, with flexibility to suit the unique needs of every customer, and include optional flexible payment methods, component assurance and expert technical support.

Finally, tailored site solutions simplify maintenance through convenient and quality performance solutions.

“With any CVA, we make sure our customers get access to the expert maintenance advice by working with us.,” McCosker said.

A CVA doesn’t just include the different benefits agreed upon by the customer.

It also gives that customer access to a plethora of other benefits, including access to hassle-free maintenance solutions backed by dealer support, all adding up to peace of mind thanks to proactive monitoring of the machine.

“One of our other key offerings is HDAdvantage,” Richardson said.

“It takes the guesswork out of machine ownership equipment health and monitoring and is a standard inclusion with all new and rebuilt Cat machines.

By providing data-driven insights into the overall health of a machine and giving customers timely information, expert dealer advice and alerts, HDAdvantage is a CVA to provide even more peace of mind.

With the HDAdvantage CVA, a customer’s mind can be put at ease that their machines and mining operations are benefitting from the latest technology developments, including real-time notifications of critical machine faults through timely alerts.

But, most importantly, customers can be assured that their needs will be put at the forefront of the CVA, no matter how unique they are.

This feature appeared in the April 2023 issue of Australian Mining.