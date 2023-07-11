ADF veterans supported in mining career transition

Veterans will go on to have meaningful careers with Macmahon across QLD and WA. Image: TAFE QLD.

TAFE Queensland, Macmahon Holdings and Ironside Resources are partnering to help skilled Australian Defence Force (ADF) veterans transition into successful careers in the Queensland and Western Australian mining sectors.

The partnership will work alongside Ironside Resources, a specialist veteran recruitment agency, identifying veterans with existing heavy commercial vehicle trade qualifications for the initiative.

The TAFE Queensland defence solutions team will then work closely with Macmahon to upskill the participants in mobile plant technician skills so they can take on various mining employment opportunities across Queensland and WA.

The ADF veterans will then go on to have careers with Macmahon across the two states.

Ironside Resources chief executive officer (CEO) Rowena Ferrarotto said while the ADF provides a high level of training and transferable skills for diesel mechanics, there is a gap between their qualifications and what they need to succeed in the mining industry.

“This partnership is aimed to bridge this gap and offer meaningful employment and training,” Ferrarotto said.

TAFE Queensland CEO Mary Campbell said veterans are thriving in the Defence to Civilian Success Training Program, progressing through their transition to study and into employment.

“Moving back to civilian life can present challenges for veterans and their families, and TAFE Queensland is extremely proud to be able to provide professional guidance and educational pathways as these veterans take the next step in their careers,” Campbell said.

Macmahon CEO Mick Finnegan said the program is a win-win situation for both the veterans and the companies involved.

“By providing training and support, we can help these highly skilled individuals transition into the civilian workforce and fill critical roles in our industry,” Finnegan said.