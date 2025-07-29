Tabba Tabba: A ‘leading undeveloped lithium project’

Image: Henri Koskinen/stock.adobe.com

Wildcat Resources has released the pre-feasibility study (PFS) for its Tabba Tabba lithium project as part of its plan to become the next lithium producer in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

Tabba Tabba has a maiden ore reserve of 46.3 million tonnes (Mt) at 0.99 per cent lithium oxide (Li₂O), with 79 per cent coming from open pit ore (the Leia deposit) and 21 per cent from an underground mine (the Luke and Leia deposits).

This is expected to provide ore to a mining and processing operation (Stage 1) with a 2.2 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) capacity.

This is then projected to increase to 4.5Mtpa (Stage 2) based on open pit and underground operations providing ore from the sixth year of production, underpinning an initial 17-year mine life.

The Tabba Tabba PFS outlines “robust financial metrics”, including a pre-tax NPV8 (net present value discounted by eight per cent) of $1.7 billion and an internal rate of return of 26.6 per cent. The project is also expected to have a post-tax payback period of 5.4 years.

Other highlights from the PFS include:

a production target averaging approximately 295,000tpa of 5.5 per cent Li2O spodumene concentrate in Stage 1 before expanding to around 565,000tpa in Stage 2

employment opportunities for more than 500 people during Tabba Tabba’s construction phase and 600 people during the project’s peak production.

more than approximately $2 billion in royalties and taxes to be delivered to the State and Federal Governments, Traditional Owners and other third parties.

“This high-quality pre-feasibility study further reinforces Tabba Tabba as one of the leading undeveloped lithium projects globally,” Wildcat managing director AJ Saverimutto said.

“With granted mining leases, proximity to port, large-scale high-confidence resource, and financials that place us in the lowest quartile for operating costs, the project is exceptionally well positioned.

“Since announcing a 94 per cent indicated resource in November 2024, we’ve completed a detailed PFS just seven months later and have already commenced the definitive feasibility study (DFS).”

As of June 30, Wildcat has $55 million in cash. The capital is enough to fully fund Tabba Tabba’s DFS and final investment decision.

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.