A rare opportunity to acquire purpose-built, near-new railway maintenance machinery direct from a Sydney infrastructure operator.

This liquidation auction features sixteen McCulloch TRT Panel Lifters — specialised equipment designed for rail track renewal and panel handling — available to qualified bidders Australia-wide via online auction. The McCulloch Panel Lifter is purpose-engineered for safe, efficient lifting and repositioning of concrete and timber rail panels in track renewal and maintenance operations.

Inspect before you bid

Inspections are welcome Monday to Friday at the Milperra premises prior to auction close. Bidders are strongly encouraged to inspect in person to assess condition and suitability. Contact Richard Lim for full details.

Register & bid

Bidding opens: 5pm AEST, Friday 19 June

Bidding closes: 8pm AEST, Friday 26 June

Location: 2 Ashford Avenue, Milperra NSW

Enquiries: Richard Lim — 0498 482 982

To find what is on offer at the auction, click the link here.