Swift Access now rolled out across Roy Hill’s MPV

Roy Hill’s Mine Premium Village (MPV) Village is a world-class mining operation in Western Australia’s Pilbara region. When Roy Hill looked to provide an on-site living experience that led the market in innovation and choice, they asked Swift to provide the most comprehensive entertainment and engagement solution available in Australia.

However, providing premium entertainment was only part of their requirements. They also asked Swift to provide a platform that could be an extension of their intranet, supporting the communication of information uploaded from HQ and on-site teams. The solution also needed to be implemented within their current infrastructure or alongside upgrades driven by general obsolescence rather than being driven by the platform.

The challenge was set. How to deliver an innovative, best-in-class premium entertainment and engagement solution at Roy Hill’s MPV Village, which has approx. 2,700 rooms, while maintaining a reliable service within a low bandwidth environment. To ensure Roy Hill holds its position amongst the best on-site living experiences, supported by its premium entertainment options and highly engaged teams achieved through transparent communication.

The solution involved the development of a new product, Swift Access, with secure casting, supported by Swift’s propriety low bandwidth solution. Swift’s in-house operations team was contracted to design and install new infrastructure, where required, across the MPV site. Swift’s account management approach led to the assignment of a team dedicated to guiding Roy Hill teams on leveraging Swift’s engagement platform to create an integrated communications plan, with the potential for updates to be managed from HQ or at the site. The team will continue to support Roy Hill throughout the customer lifecycle. Swift will also provide 24/7 customer support with a dedicated regional service team where issues can’t be fixed remotely.

The results

Implementing Swift Access with Swift’s Secure Casting across a site of this scale presented new challenges. However, Swift’s in-house R&D and Operations team responded to this challenge by developing two new approaches to delivering casting technology, at this scale, without increasing the data requirements. The system has provided guests with over 17,000 hours of casting over a typical month, combined with over 15,000 hours of movies watched via the local onsite cache. The Swift Access system has ensured that the guests at Roy Hill enjoy great content whenever they want it.

Upgrades to infrastructure have been advised and implemented across their flagship asset, including continuing expansions. Working closely with the Roy Hill team, these works are proactively managed by identifying and planning implementation timelines to maximise efficiencies and savings.

Roy Hill is now leveraging Swift Access’ Engagement platform as an extension to its company intranet, with updates being managed via HQ and on-site teams, improving the availability of information and education across a range of topics monthly viewing of Roy Hill notices via on-site TVs reached 60% within a few weeks of launch. With Swift’s continued account management support, which includes monitoring of actual usage data to drive insights, since the start of 2023, average daily engagement with notices and corporate communication via Swift Access has increased by over 500%

Graph illustrating the increased views of notices on in-room TVs delivered via Swift Access’s engagement platform following training and support from Swift.