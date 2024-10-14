Sustainable processing with the alljig

Image: Hazemag allmineral

The alljig is designed to ensure efficient sorting of primary and secondary raw materials featuring different densities.

The alljig fluidises feed material by pulsating water, forming layers of grains according to their density and subsequently separates the heavy material from the stratified material bed. Electronic sensors are then used to automatically monitor and control the precise discharge of heavy particles within the feed.

Because the alljig jigging machines are air-pulsed, the stroke-motion can be adjusted within wide parameters during operation. Therefore, water pulsation is achieved nearly wear-free, energy consumption is minimised, and wet processing is optimised.

The alljig’s particle sizes range from less than 1mm to 150mm, and its throughput rates range from five to 700 tonnes per hour per machine.

The water- and air-pulsed alljig is a smart, reliable and economical solution best suited for materials such as sand, coal, iron ore, salt, industrial minerals and recycling materials. The only prerequisite is a difference in particle density within the feed material.

This product showcase appeared in the October 2024 issue of Australian Mining.