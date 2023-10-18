Support for Mount Isa miners

The Queensland Government has unveiled a support package of up to $50 million for mine workers and the Mount Isa community.

The package comes as Glencore announced on Tuesday that it will be closing its Mount Isa copper operations and Lady Loretta zinc mine in 2025.

“Our number one priority is to protect jobs and retain skilled workers in this important region,” Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said.

“North-west Queensland is central to the delivery of critical minerals needed for global decarbonisation and skilled workers like those at Glencore are vital for this new industry that is set to generate thousands of jobs.”

The support package comprises two elements:

up to $30 million to accelerate development of resource projects in the north-west Minerals Province in the next five years

up to $20 million, to be matched dollar-for-dollar by Glencore, for an economic structural adjustment package for Mount Isa and north-west Queensland.

“Mount Isa is a proud industrial town and the Mount Isa Copper Operations have been at the heart of the town for more than 60 years,” Queensland Minister for Resources Scott Stewart said.

“We must now look to the future, both in how we can support workers transition to other roles, and support for miners to unlock new opportunities for north-west Queensland.”

The package will be delivered by the Department of State Development, Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning and will be tailored to provide support for workers and the community.

Operating for over 60 years, the Mount Isa copper mine life had already been extended six years past its original life expectancy.

Other Mount Isa mines and operations will remain open, including the copper smelter, the George Fisher mine, the zinc-lead concentrator, the lead smelter in Mount Isa, as well as the copper refinery in Townsville.