Supagas welcomes Coregas to NSHD Group following completion of acquisition

NSHD has expanded its regional footprint, reinforcing long-term commitment to gas customers across Australia and New Zealand.

Supagas has confirmed that its parent company Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation (NSHD) has successfully completed its acquisition of Coregas, including its operations across Australia and New Zealand and its associated welding businesses.

Following regulatory approvals, the acquisition is now formally finalised and took effect on July 1.

The addition of Coregas represents a major step in strengthening NSHD’s presence in Oceania – enhancing its ability to support diverse customer needs in industrial gases, medical gases, specialty gas applications, and LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) supply.

“We are pleased to welcome Coregas to the NSHD group of companies,” Supagas managing director Erol Arican said.

“This is an exciting step forward that supports NSHD’s ongoing investment in the Australian and New Zealand gas markets. With each business bringing complementary strengths, we are well positioned to deliver greater value to customers across the region.”

Supagas and Coregas will initially continue to operate as separate entities under the NSHD umbrella, each with its own customer base and product focus. Operational overlap remains limited, ensuring uninterrupted service, account continuity, and consistent supply for customers.

NSHD is one of the world’s largest industrial gas companies, operating in more than 30 countries with a global workforce of over 19,500. The acquisition of Coregas forms part of NSHD’s international growth strategy – focused on innovation, customer success, and sustainable solutions.

Supagas remains committed to delivering exceptional customer service across LPG, industrial, medical, hospitality, specialty and helium gases. Its expanding national network and signature ‘yes we can’ approach continue to define its position in the Australian gas market.

“We are proud to be part of NSHD and to contribute to its vision for a stronger, more capable Oceania business,” Arican added.

Arican described the milestone as “a major moment not just for Coregas and NSHD, but for us at Supagas as well”.

“With Coregas now part of the same group, we are strengthening our collective presence and capability in the Australian and New Zealand markets,” Arican said.

“This is an exciting new chapter for the NSHD group in Oceania – and one that positions us all well for the future.”

Transition planning will now get underway, with the two businesses set to collaborate on shared systems and capabilities where beneficial, while maintaining their distinct market identities.

“We look forward to building a strong and collaborative partnership with Coregas as we move ahead together,” Arican said.

