Supagas parent company debuts acquisition

Supagas managing director Erol Arican. Image: Supagas

Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation (NSHD), the parent company of Supagas, has agreed to purchase the Wesfarmers-owned Coregas Australia and New Zealand business.

The acquisition includes the Coregas branch network throughout Australia and New Zealand as well as its welding consumables businesses Migomag, Blacksmiths Jacks and Toowoomba Welding Supplies.

On completion of the transaction, Coregas and Supagas will remain operationally independent with no changes affecting staff or customers and the two businesses operating alongside each other under the NSHD group of companies.

“This acquisition will help us better service our customers,” Supagas managing director Erol Arican said.

“With the acquisition of the Coregas business, the NSHD group companies in Australia and New Zealand will have a significant improvement in product mix and coverage, supporting existing Supagas and Coregas customers, and providing greater competitive options for the market.

“NSHD pursued this opportunity for many reasons, including significant opportunities for growth given the limited overlap between Coregas and Supagas in products and market segments”

The acquisition is subject to regulatory clearances from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission and Foreign Investment Review Board. Subject to satisfying the conditions, the transaction is expected to be completed in mid-2025.