Supagas expands reach with new LPG distribution business

Erol Arican, Supagas managing director, and Tanya Rybarczyk, Kleenheat general manager. Image: Supagas

Supagas has completed the settlement of the Kleenheat LPG Distribution Business in Western Australia and the Northern Territory.

This milestone extends Supagas’ operational footprint in a region that has long been a key market for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), further bolstering the company’s ability to serve its customers with a broader range of services and products.

“This settlement allows Supagas to strengthen its presence in the West and deliver on our ‘Yes We Can’ ethos by expanding our capacity to cater to customer needs across WA and NT,” Supagas managing director Erol Arican said.

“With 10 new distribution depots, an enhanced footprint, and the resources to support more local customers, we are excited about the growth this settlement brings to our business and the opportunities it creates for the region.”

New assets, infrastructure, and opportunities

The settlement, effective as of December 2, brings under Supagas’ management an extensive network of 10 distribution depots, including key sites in Darwin, Kwinana, and Geraldton, along with maintenance facilities, storage yards, and delivery vehicles.

Importantly, it also includes the LPG import terminal in Darwin, which will play a key role in ensuring robust supply chains for the region.

Supagas has welcomed over 150 employees from the Kleenheat LPG Distribution Business, reinforcing its commitment to retaining local expertise while providing continuity for existing customers. With this infrastructure, Supagas will now support an additional 60,000 customers in WA and NT.

Strengthening WA and NT markets

The settlement supports Supagas’ long-term ambition to provide seamless national coverage. The integration of Kleenheat’s resources is expected to significantly strengthen Supagas’ position in the LPG market, especially in WA and NT, where complementary operations mean minimal overlap and enhanced service capability.

The Kleenheat LPG Distribution Business’ legacy of over 65 years in LPG distribution brings valuable systems and processes to Supagas, positioning the company to implement best practices across its expanded footprint.

Accelerating future growth

The newly acquired assets and extended reach allow Supagas to bring forward its growth strategy for the west and north of Australia. The company has also secured the rights to distribute new products, such as high-purity propane, which will further expand its offerings to customers in specialty gas markets.

Importantly, for customers and employees, the settlement reflects the shared values, culture, and objectives of the two organisations.

As Arican put it: “WesCEF chose Supagas as its preferred buyer of its Kleenheat LPG Distribution Business for many reasons, with the main ones being minimal site overlaps as well as our strong focus on the engagement and safety of our employees.”

About Supagas

Supagas is a leading supplier of LPG, industrial, medical, specialty and helium gases in Australia. Supagas is a fast-growing nation-wide company that is rapidly building a reputation for growth and success based on exceptional ‘YES WE CAN’ customer service and quality products offering.

Supagas has multiple distribution centres, 53 branches and more than 200 agents and dealers nationally, providing fast and reliable delivery along with personal responses to queries, ensuring quality service every time.

Supagas’ state-of-the-art facilities allow them to offer multiple gas types and gas products, as well as run specialised laboratories to mix and test specialty gas. This helps Supagas to better service their customers’ needs and requirements.

For more information go to the Supagas website.