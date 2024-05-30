Supagas acquires Kleenheat’s LPG distribution business

Image: Mongkolchon/stock.adobe.com

Supagas, a leading national supplier of liquified petroleum gas (LPG), industrial, medical, specialty and helium gases in Australia has agreed to terms to purchase the Wesfarmers-owned Kleenheat Gas’ LPG distribution business.

The acquisition includes all of Kleenheats LPG branch network throughout Western Australia & the Northern Territory as well as its LPG import facilities in the Northern Territory.

Kleenheat maintain ownership of the LPG production facility (KPF), and Kleenheat’s natural gas & electricity businesses are not included in this acquisition.

“This acquisition will help us better service our customers in WA and NT,” Supagas Managing Director Erol Arican said.

“With the acquisition of the Kleenheat distribution and branch network, it positions Supagas to accelerate our next stage of growth, enabling an expansion of our product offering and delivery footprint for our customers. Supagas pursued this opportunity for many reasons, with minimal site overlap, as well as sharing a common culture which focuses on employee engagement and customers.”

This acquisition announcement is subject to ACCC clearance, which is expected to be finalised in the near term.

Supagas is a leading supplier of LPG, industrial, medical, specialty and helium gases in Australia. Supagas is a fast-growing nation-wide company that is rapidly building a reputation for growth and success based on exceptional ‘YES WE CAN’ customer service and quality products offering.

With multiple distribution centres, 48 branches and over 200 agencies growing nationwide, Supagas can provide fast and reliable delivery along with personal responses to queries, ensuring quality service every time.

Supagas’ state-of-the-art facilities allows them to offer multiple gas types and gas products, as well as run specialised laboratories to mix and test specialty gas.

This helps Supagas to better service its customers’ needs and requirements.

Kleenheat is a Western Australian company committed to supporting the energy needs of homes and businesses in Western Australian and Northern Territory.

Its rich history in the Australian gas industry includes more than 65 years of retailing and distributing liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

Formed in 1956 to provide Western Australian farming communities with access to reliable energy and appliances, Kleenheat is a part of Wesfarmers Chemicals, Energy & Fertilisers, a division of Wesfarmers Limited.

It operates out of 11 branches and has a large distribution and dealer/agent footprint throughout WA and NT.

