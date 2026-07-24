Sunrise Energy Metals has accelerated studies into expanding the production capacity of its Syerston Scandium Project in New South Wales to 180 tonnes per annum (tpa), as it responds to predicted growth in global scandium demand and customer demand for supply outside China.

The company is assessing the addition of a 120tpa scandium oxide production train, which would increase Syerston’s total potential production capacity from the planned 60tpa to 180tpa. The expansion study will examine alternative development pathways, including opportunities to optimise capital efficiency, process design and operating costs.

“Our Syerston scandium deposit is large, high-grade and exceptionally well located,” Sunrise chairman Robert Friedland said.

“The expansion study will define the most capital-efficient pathway to lift production capacity to 180 tonnes per annum.

“These expansion plans are an insurance policy for western industry – one that delivers a new, reliable and scalable source of supply in a geopolitical landscape that is becoming increasingly contested.”

The company said the expansion study would assess mine planning, capital and operating costs, site layouts and a high-level execution schedule. However, it noted no capital cost, production target or economic outcome has yet been determined for the expanded case, with any future expansion to be guided by customer commitments, demand growth, financing and board approval.

“To put the expansion in context, at 180tpa of capacity, Syerston would have approximately the same production capacity that China claims to have today, from a single mine, in Australia,” Sunrise chief executive Sam Riggall said.

“Of course, as we expand the mine, the opportunity to lower costs by capturing economies of scale will allow us to drive scandium adoption in a range of new and higher volume applications, particularly in alloy markets.”

Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED) study activities for the initial 60tpa development continue to progress, with process design work nearing completion and orders placed for the autoclave while several other long-lead equipment packages have been issued for tender.

Sunrise said its development plan remains targeted towards commercial production in 2028, subject to engineering, financing, a final investment decision and other customary development requirements.

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