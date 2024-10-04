Stronger by the day

Production of Schlam’s Hercules dump bodies is growing fast to keep up with demand. Image: SSAB

The Hardox wear plate shows plenty of muscle in Schlam mine truck bodies.

The challenges of surface mining can be many and varied, but some are more easily managed than others.

One thing that can be controlled is the total operating costs of a mine – and this is where Hercules HX from Schlam makes a difference on many levels.

The Hercules HX body for mine dump trucks made in Hardox wear plates has a 10–20 per cent higher load capacity, a number independently verified in real-life mining scenarios.

When returning unloaded, the lower tare weight also saves on fuel and tyre wear.

A 20-per-cent-longer service life is another figure with a positive effect on the bottom line.

Depending on the load’s abrasiveness, the dump body may even last 50 per cent longer, or more, by using Hardox 450 and Hardox 500 Tuf rather than conventional AR steel.

The 38° tilt angle of the Hercules HX body improves turnaround performance thanks to faster dumping and minimum spillage at the tip head. The high tilt angle also increases tail clearance and reduces the risk of damage.

When Schlam introduced Hardox wear steel in the Hercules dump bodies in 2016, joining SSAB’s member program ‘Hardox In My Body’ was a natural next step.

A well-known brand in Australia for abrasion-resistant steel, this Hardox program adds even greater value for Schlam’s customers.

Supported by SSAB’s team of wear expert and design specialists, Schlam developed an optimised designed to make the best possible use of Hardox 500 Tuf. This is the latest Hardox grade which has a high level of toughness in relation to its hardness.

The result is the Hercules HX, a new generation of light and durable high-productivity dump bodies for mine dump trucks.

Once the design and production process was certified by SSAB, the Hercules HX was then able to display the ‘Hardox In My Body’ sign as proof of outstanding quality and performance.

A Schlam Payload Solutions spokesperson said working with SSAB has been a “game-changer” for the company.

“The access we have to SSAB’s technical resources speeds up both design and production planning,” the spokesperson said. “During the pre-fabrication phase, we had frequent contact with the people at SSAB’s Knowledge Service Centre. We really appreciated having a direct link to specialists on Hardox steel for design considerations, wear calculations, welding standards and other topics.

“They are easy to reach and quick to respond, both crucial factors enabling us to stay ahead in this challenging industry.”

The sight of Hercules open-pit mining dump bodies in action is getting more and more common around the world, with more than 1000 Hercules bodies manufactured for mines at home and abroad.

Thanks to the mining industry’s growth, the sales of the Hercules bodies have exceeded previous numbers produced at Schlam’s production plants and partners, both nationally and internationally.

This feature appeared in the October 2024 issue of Australian Mining.