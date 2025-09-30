Strong first month at Crown Prince

First blast at Crown Prince. Image: New Murchison Gold

New Murchison Gold (NMG) has announced a production update on its Crown Prince gold mine, saying that the operation has been performing strongly.

The company said the first month of mining and crushing has ramped up well with 31,000 dry tonnes of ore at an agreed grade of 3.23g/t Au (adjusted for recovery) trucked to Westgold Resources Limited’s Bluebird gold processing facility 36km by road south of Crown Prince.

Its operations team and contractors are working together on site to underpin the stability of the operation, the company said.

In accordance with the Ore Purchase Agreement between NMG and Westgold the agreed monthly recoverable gold ounces in ore trucked to Bluebird was 3,231oz. NMG is set to receive first revenue from production in October 2025.

The production inventory on site has been built up over the month of September with 33,600t (wet tonnes) of Crown Prince ore on the ROM awaiting crushing and 11,000t (wet tonnes) of crushed high-grade product awaiting collection, which is expected to see a strong start to October trucking and ore sales.

NMG chief executive Alex Passmore said that since the commencement of trucking ore to Bluebird, crushing and stockpiling activities had ramped up, and the company was looking forward to first revenue from Crown Prince in October.

“We are continuing to ramp up production from the open pit and are debottlenecking key areas of our process. The December quarter will see the first full quarter of production from the operation, and we are expecting a strong start in October.”

In early September, NMG hauled its first 10,000-tonne parcel to Westgold Resources’ Bluebird processing facility, marking what it said was a major milestone since deciding to develop Crown Prince in June this year.

That delivery also started the formal commencement date under NMG’s ore purchase agreement (OPA) with Big Bell gold operations, a Westgold subsidiary.

