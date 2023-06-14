Mining operations are often located in areas that present competing environmental, municipal, agricultural, and industrial demands. And as each mine site is unique, a keen understanding of these types of site specific factors are imperative to striking a sustainable water balance within a mine.
Because mines may be located where there is either extremely low or very high rainfall, there is no simple recipe for water management in mining. Early planning is critical to ensure proper water balance management — so that mining operators may enjoy cost savings and reduce project risks through the optimisation of water resources.
The evaluation of surface water and groundwater systems are important regardless of consideration for an existing or proposed mining project. Often times, there can be too much water, too little water, or there are challenges with regard to managing water quality — whether on the mine site, or for discharge both while the mine is in operation and after its closure.
Another issue that mining companies often wrestle with is the dynamic calculation of a site water-balance — associated with varying environmental flows through the seasons — which can be difficult to execute and often times poorly understood.
Poor understanding of water resource availability, incomplete information relating to water-use, and the resulting misguided water management decisions often chalk up excessive operating costs. Significant financial and resource savings can be made by conducting a dynamic analysis of daily, seasonal, and annual variation in water availability, supply potential, and demand.
To mitigate water balance issues and to avoid steep costs in water management, the modelling of water balance management and process scenarios during the planning stage at mine sites is crucial. Through modelling, mine operators can work out a set of suitable design criteria, incorporate plans for recirculation, and better plan for water usage reduction — and this can lead to substantial cost savings and better environmental protection.
The design of a water treatment process for the mine site has to reflect a good understanding of the mine characteristics and the surrounding grounds and waters. Experienced water solution providers can offer good advice on designing and delivering a high-quality and robust water treatment system to address anticipated water balance needs.
For some mines with a positive water balance, reclaiming wastewater for reuse in mining processes and adopting Zero Liquid Discharge solutions, like the use of evaporation technologies, can prove to be effective for minimizing waste volumes and for delivering significant cost-savings.
For example, a leading producer of lithium in Western Australia incorporated a suite of water management technologies to achieve the highest level of overall water recovery possible at its mine site. This enabled the mine to double its output and satisfy legal requirements of lithium levels in mine water discharged into surrounding water streams.
On the other hand, mines grappling with a negative water balance need to prioritise establishing a secure water source. In most instances, mine operators rely on water supplied through aquifers. But the yield from these aquifers is limited, and most regulations restrict the amount of water that may be extracted.
Mines facing such situations can look to alternative options like seawater desalination and the treatment of water from bore fields to overcome water stress.
Water balance management should begin from initial planning stages and continue throughout the life-cycle of a mine — requiring regular reviews and updates along the different mining phases — in order to achieve a sustainable balance between water supply, consumption, and environmental and operational risks.
Partnering water management experts that have a keen understanding of the unique requirements of mine operations and extensive experience in mine water chemistry issues is crucial to effectively manage the water balance of a mine site. Mine operators should engage suppliers with the right expertise and capabilities to provide advice on the best water management solutions for the needs of the mine site and for long-term cost-effectiveness.