Striking a sustainable water balance

The evaluation of surface water and groundwater systems are important regardless of consideration for an existing or proposed mining project. Often times, there can be too much water, too little water, or there are challenges with regard to managing water quality — whether on the mine site, or for discharge both while the mine is in operation and after its closure.

Another issue that mining companies often wrestle with is the dynamic calculation of a site water-balance — associated with varying environmental flows through the seasons — which can be difficult to execute and often times poorly understood.

Poor understanding of water resource availability, incomplete information relating to water-use, and the resulting misguided water management decisions often chalk up excessive operating costs. Significant financial and resource savings can be made by conducting a dynamic analysis of daily, seasonal, and annual variation in water availability, supply potential, and demand.