Strickland gold leaves historical data in the dust

Stickland Metals has revealed its Horse Well gold project in Western Australia has grown beyond the wildest dreams of historical drilling programs.

Over the past several months, the Strickland exploration team has focused on re-assaying historic drill pulp residue samples across the Horse Well gold camp for full multi-element analysis.

This was undertaken to define the key pathfinder element association with the gold mineralisation.

Results of the analysis show a coherent mineralised trend extending a further 400 metres along strike to the north of the current resource area.

This extends the overall potential mineralised strike to over 1.4 kilometres, with very few holes testing the primary structure below the oxide domain.

“Results like this, especially when viewed in the context of the defined extents of the associated multi-element geochemical trend, continue to confirm Strickland’s belief in the inter-connected nature of the Horse Well prospects, with each primary lode having a north-west plunge,” Strickalnd managing director Paul L’Herpiniere said.

“Historical drilling failed to demonstrate the geometry of the mineralisation, while these recent results indicate that the licence area is ripe for additional resource growth and further discoveries.”

One of the most significant drill findings at the project’s Warmblood prospect was 14.4m at six grams per tonne (g/t) of gold from 114m, including seven metres at 10.6g/t of gold.

“The result at Warmblood is potentially a game-changer for the prospect as it demonstrates the possibility for substantial mineralisation at depth,” L’Herpiniere said.

“This is the first-time drilling at Warmblood has tested for down-plunge extensions, and indeed the first diamond drilling to have occurred at the prospect.

“If positive results from Warmblood continue as the company expects, this extension of mineralisation has the potential to underpin a much larger open pit optimisation.”

