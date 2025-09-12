Strategic net-zero report backed by key WA body

Image: 3rdtimeluckystudio/shutterstock.com

A report designed to inform coordinated, strategic investment in net-zero technologies in the mining and heavy industries sector has been backed by the Minerals Research Institute of Western Australia (MRIWA).

The Net Zero Emissions Research, Development and Demonstration (RD&D) report aims to build an inventory of pre-commercial technologies to inform WA’s heavy industry in the transition to net-zero emissions.

A lack of strategic direction in how the decarbonisation of the heavy industry is coordinated, risking the effective use of finances and impeding cost-effective future investment, has been cited as a challenge.

The purpose of the inventory, led by University of Western Australia chemical engineering student Phoebe Tran, is to help inform what infrastructure is currently available, and to outline possible opportunities for greater investment in net-zero technologies in the future.

“By mapping current and planned RD&D activities, the project will help develop a shared understanding of the state’s capabilities and opportunities in low emissions technology and innovations,” the MRIWA said on its website.

The MRIWA has set out key goals it hopes will be achieved via the project, including mapping current capabilities and future requirements, investigating current capabilities for WA’s transition to net zero by 2050, and facilitating collaborative development of net-zero RD&D development pathways with industry and research organisations.

The RD&D research runs until the end of September, with results and findings set to be published on the MRIWA website.

