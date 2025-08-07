Strategic alliance formed for Rocklands

Image: aerogondo/stock.adobe.com

Austral Resources Australia has formed a strategic alliance with Maronan Metals for future toll treating at Austral’s recently acquired Rocklands processing facility near Cloncurry, Queensland.

Under the non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU), Austral and Maronan will jointly assess the technical, commercial, logistical and regulatory feasibility of toll treating ore from the Maronan project, which is prospective for lead–silver and copper–gold mineralisation.

Factors to be considered include metallurgical compatibility, processing performance, infrastructure and logistics requirements, commercial tolling structures and pricing frameworks, regulatory and permitting pathways, and the alignment of project development timelines and approvals.

“We are pleased to be working with Austral in evaluating a potential toll treatment option,” Maronan chairman Simon Bird said.

“This strategic alignment could unlock regional synergies and reduce development risk for both parties. We look forward to advancing our technical and commercial assessment under the framework of this MoU.”

The MoU signage follows Austral expanding its presence in the north-west Queensland region.

Alongside acquiring the Rocklands copper mine and processing facility, Austral has also signed a non-binding MoU with Glencore to acquire the Lady Loretta mining lease and associated exploration permits.

Austral chairman David Newling said he and the Maronan team believe share a belief that north-west Queensland is one of the most productive mineral provinces in Australia.

“We were impressed by their engagement in our discussions from the outset and are pleased to see a shared vision for the Rocklands asset as an asset to the local Cloncurry community,” Newling said.

“Whilst there is still metallurgical work and commercial negotiations yet to be completed in relation to the MoU, we are buoyed that the company’s assets continue to be attractive to third parties (similar to our alliance with New Frontier Minerals), and that our strategy to be the consolidation vehicle for the region is resonating with both shareholders and the broader community.”

