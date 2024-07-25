StrataLock sticking to success

Image: Prime Creative Media

StrataLock has been named the Queensland Mining Contractor of the Year, with the honour having been presented at a black-tie gala in Mackay as part of the Queensland Mining and Engineering Exhibition (QME).

The 2024 awards celebrated Queensland’s top resources contractors, suppliers and producers, with peer-judged accolades across eight competitive categories. These categories featured 70 entries across safety, collaboration, environment and innovation.

StrataLock, an underground mining supplier, received acclaim for its innovative resin, which addresses a longstanding issue in traditional strata stabilisation techniques used in underground mining. The new solution, which took StrataLock seven years to develop, test, and patent, replaces hazardous chemicals and reduces fire risks during application.

The company innovated all aspects of conventional methods, from creating a new product to developing purpose-built manufacturing facilities and a new application system.

The StrataLock resin is designed to enhance health and safety, while also boosting productivity and cost savings. The fact it is not classified as hazardous waste means the resin reduces transport and disposal costs and minimises environmental impact.

The gala evening included a keynote address from BMA asset president Adam Lancey, and an address from Queensland Resources Council chief executive officer (CEO) Janette Hewson.

Hewson praised the resources industry’s achievements, highlighting the innovation stemming from Mackay’s mining equipment, technology and services (METS) sector. She noted that the equipment and technology developed in Queensland support the local and global industries.

“It’s our industry’s commitment to world’s best practice that has earned the Queensland resources sector an international reputation for excellence,” Hewson said.

“Much of that innovation is driven right here in Mackay, home to Queensland’s internationally renowned METS industry.

“The equipment and technology made here keeps not only Queensland’s resources sector operating, but also many countries around the world that look to our expertise to provide the very best equipment to maximise productivity and safety.”

Imvelo CEO Dr Sharna Glover, one of the awards judges, said it was a pleasure to be a part of an event showcasing industry innovations.

“From world-leading biodiversity protocols to protect koalas and greater gliders to harnessing AI for smarter wash plant controls, we’re seeing fantastic innovation right from the top of the industry through to the smallest businesses,” she said.

“It’s our duty as an industry to spread the word of this innovation and help to build support for Queensland’s innovators on the global stage.”

Visit the Queensland Mining Awards website for a complete list of winners.

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.