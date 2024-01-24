Strata, Vernetzen sign new agreements

Image: Thitichaya/adobe.stock.com

Strata Worldwide has signed new equity partnership and global distribution agreements with Australia-based network solutions provider Vernetzen.

The agreements will see Strata provide its customers with an expanded range of networking solutions and cybersecurity tools specifically designed for underground mining and tunnelling.

The offerings include Vernetzen’s Software Defined Network technology for automation in industrial environments and its Wi-Fi over Coax solution to deliver long-distance, linear Wi-Fi coverage.

Vernetzen managing director Luke King said the company is thrilled to be partnering with Strata.

“Strata’s extensive market presence and expertise align perfectly with our vision, and we are confident that together, we can deliver unparalleled value to our customer,” King said.

“This collaboration represents a strategic step forward in expanding our footprint and providing secure and robust industrial network solutions.”

APAC chief operating officer and managing director Tony Napier said the partnership will complete Strata’s network and data suite.

“Vernetzen provides Strata and our customers a high-end network and Wi-Fi solution that is fit for purpose and designed specifically for our target underground markets,” Napier said.

“In addition, it (the partnership) enables us to meet a broad range of customer requirements from a simple Wi-Fi deployment through to a state-of-the-art network and high-speed, secure, seamless Wi-Fi coverage that supports mobile automation.

“Strata is very pleased to bring this latest technology to our global markets.”

