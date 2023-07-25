Strandline appoints new chief

Strandline Resources has appointed a highly experienced operations executive to lead the company in developing its mineral sands projects.

Jozsef Patarica will assume the role of chief executive officer at Strandline, which will provide additional executive strength for managing director Luke Graham.

Patarica has extensive experience in the executive resources positions across Australia and Africa, including the mineral sands sector. Strandline has numerous mineral sands operations, including the Coburn mineral sands project in WA, and several more in Tanzania.

Coburn is one of the largest zircon and titanium deposits in the world. The project lies 240km north of the major minerals port of Geraldton in Western Australia. It has key project approvals already in place, including mining and environmental approvals and native title heritage agreements.

Strandline chair Didier Murcia said the company had grown rapidly from a small explorer to a significant mineral sands producer, requiring increased resources across the business.

“Jozsef brings invaluable technical knowledge and management experience,” Murcia said.

“His thorough knowledge of the mineral sands industry, extending from exploration and development through to processing and production, will be immensely valuable to Strandline as we unlock the full value of our outstanding Coburn project in WA.

“Managing director Luke Graham and the Strandline team has done an exceptional job in developing Coburn safely and in accordance with the development plan, particularly against a backdrop of significant labour and supply chain constraints, high cost inflation and long delays across the resources industry.

“Jozsef’s appointment will help lighten Luke’s heavy workload and enable him to dedicate more time to corporate strategy matters, market-facing activities and opportunities which will drive our next chapter of business growth.”