Stocked and loaded: Motion’s 24/7 support

Image: Motion Australia

As the end of the year approaches, many businesses begin to plan for the inevitable challenges that come with holiday shutdowns and increased demand. Unplanned maintenance and breakdowns are common during this time, and having the right stock available becomes crucial to minimise downtime and maintain productivity.

Motion understands these pain points and is prepared to support businesses throughout this busy period with its 24/7 service and stock availability solutions.

Motion executive general manager of industrial solutions Nick Kerwin highlights how critical it is to have a responsive service during these times.

“We respond in a 24/7 manner across all three lines of business — industrial solutions, fluid power solutions, and engineering and services.” Kerwin said. “We’ve got dedicated phone lines and ways for customers to contact us at any time.

“If there’s a breakdown in the middle of the night or unplanned maintenance with the potential for significant cost impacts, customers can contact us, and we respond quickly.”

Motion’s commitment to being available around the clock is one of its key strengths, particularly appreciated by customers when it is most needed.

“The holiday period is a common time for businesses to carry out planned maintenance,” Kerwin said.

“While we hold one of the largest stock holdings in Australia, early engagement with our team can make a significant difference.”

One of the biggest challenges businesses face during the end of the year is ensuring stock availability to meet unplanned demand. Kerwin highlights how Motion works closely with customers to overcome this challenge.

To read the full article, click here.