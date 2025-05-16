Steel cord belt repair in just hours

Image: Flexco

In the coal industry, where tight shipping schedules and fluctuating demand leave little room for error, conveyor belt reliability is non-negotiable.

For one coal transport facility, repeated belt failures and the delays associated with waiting for vulcanising crews were putting significant pressure on both operations and profitability.

Each unplanned shutdown meant a full day or more of lost productivity. The critical conveyor transporting coal to boats for export was especially vulnerable to damage due to the heavy impact and abrasive nature of the material. With maintenance teams constrained by long repair times, operational delays were becoming routine and costly.

Having worked closely with Flexco on past projects, the site manager sought advice on how to minimise future disruptions. A site walkthrough was conducted by Flexco’s conveyor specialists, who identified areas of concern and outlined a long-term strategy. But with peak season looming, an immediate solution was needed to improve conveyor downtime.

Flexco recommended the FXC steel cord belt fastening system (FXC), engineered to provide quick, reliable belt repairs whilst waiting for vulcanisation for steel cord belts.

On average, the FXC allows maintenance teams to get belts back up and running in five hours with just four workers. Plus, with pre-splice capabilities, repairs can be made quickly when they are needed most.

The value of the FXC became clear during peak season when a ship loader belt was torn apart, halting the entire belt conveying process.

With FXC kits on hand and pre-prepared for various belt specifications, the site’s maintenance team was able to repair the belt immediately. After just a few hours, they were able to get the belt back in operation to finish loading the waiting boats.

The plant manager noted that the FXC decreased potential downtime from multiple days to just a few hours for the maintenance team, which allowed them to schedule the belt to be vulcanised during the next gap in the boat loading schedule

After successfully deploying the FXC from its pre-spliced state, their facility decided to purchase a few more units for future downtime incidents, effectively acting as an insurance policy for future production.