Staying safe in the heat: Motion’s essential solutions for working under the sun

From hydration products to innovative cooling clothing and protective gear, Motion delivers a range of solutions to safeguard workers in the heat of Australia’s harshest environments.

Working in the heat presents significant safety challenges, particularly in regions like Queensland and Western Australia where high temperatures and humidity are a constant concern.

For workers exposed to these conditions, staying hydrated and protected from the sun is critical. Motion offers an extensive range of products designed to address these challenges, helping workers stay safe and productive during the hottest months.

“Hydration is paramount, particularly in high-humidity environments,” Motion category manager for safety, materials handling and storage Steve Edwards said.

“Many workers don’t realise just how much fluid they lose over a shift. Water alone doesn’t cut it anymore – hydration solutions are essential for replacing lost electrolytes quickly and effectively.”

Motion provides a comprehensive selection of products tailored for heat safety.

Its Hydration solutions, described as “Innovative options” include effervescent hydration tablets combining electrolytes with vitamins, offering a two-in-one solution for maintaining hydration and overall wellbeing.

“These are a new addition to the market, providing both hydration benefits and vitamin support,” Edwards said.

