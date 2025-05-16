Star speaker announced at WA Mining

Image: Prime Creative Media

WA Mining Conference and Exhibition will see a noteworthy Western Australian industry figure deliver the opening address.

After a sold-out show in 2024, WA Mining Conference and Exhibition (WA Mining) will once again transform the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre into an epicentre of innovation, advancement and industry leadership from October 8-9.

WA Mining’s 2025 iteration is set to be bigger and better, with the return of the eagerly anticipated two-day paid conference which will run alongside the dynamic and expansive exhibition floor.

Delivering the opening address on the first day of WA Mining will be WA Mines and Petroleum Minister David Michael who retained his portfolio after the state election earlier this year.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what the future holds for these industries that are so critical for Western Australia, Australia and global decarbonisation efforts,” Minister Michael said.

The WA Mining conference will bring together leading voices from across industry, government and academia to address the key themes shaping the future of mining, including education and training pathways to upskill future generations, the implementation of sustainable practices across operations, and resource optimisation.

With the state’s mining sector spread across such a vast region, WA Mining works to assemble key industry leaders in one key location – fostering collaboration, sparking innovation and accelerating business outcomes.

“The WA mining industry is very collaborative, and a lot of people in the industry know each other or have crossed paths in the past,” Minister Michael said.

“Events like WA Mining offer an opportunity for people to catch-up, connect and exchange notes on the trends across the sector.

“I was thrilled to see the collaboration, innovation and development on display when I attended the event in 2024 and I’m looking forward to seeing the industry come together and drive progress in 2025,” Minister Michael said.

WA Mining is where the state’s mining industry gathers to conduct business, champion success and put its best foot forward.

Don’t miss your chance showcase your organisation at the heart of WA’s mining industry. Connect with decision makers, boost brand visibility, and drive real business at WA Mining 2025.

Register today at waminingexpo.com.au/getinvolved