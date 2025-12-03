Star of Mangaroon set to shine for Black Cat and Dreadnought

The Paulsens gold mine. Image: Black Cat Syndicate

Black Cat Syndicate and Dreadnought Resources have signed a binding operations agreement to develop, mine, and process the high-grade Star of Mangaroon deposit.

The deal establishes a turn-key funding, development, haulage and processing pathway for the mining of the deposit, with the open pit project located about 330 kilometres south of Black Cat’s Paulsens gold operation in Western Australia (WA).

It also enables Dreadnought to bring its first gold operation into production without upfront capital, while securing Black Cat a new source of high-grade ore for Paulsens.

Dreadnought managing director Dean Tuck said that the company is delighted to deliver the package of agreements with Black Cat.

“This will see Dreadnought producing cash flow from the high-grade Star of Mangaroon open pit once all approvals are received,” he said.

“This mutually beneficial arrangement allows us to leverage Black Cat’s existing operations and extensive experience in managing gold mining and processing to deliver positive cash flows while we maintain focus on exploration and discovery at Mangaroon and Illaara.”

Black Cat managing director Gareth Solly said the Star of Mangaroon project “dovetails nicely” into the company’s Paulsens strategy.

“The high-grade feed will allow Paulsens to preferentially treat high-grade ore from the Paulsens underground while stockpiling lower-grade material, increasing total gold production in the short to medium term,” Solly said.

“In addition, Black Cat has exposure to further discoveries around the Star of Mangaroon, which we see as highly prospective.”

Under the agreement, Black Cat will fund and manage all mining and haulage activities up to $10 million, with any additional pre-cashflow to be split evenly between the companies.

Black Cat will also secure and negotiate all required mining contracts within 60 days of approvals. Dreadnought will focus on obtaining approvals by April 30 next year, with mining required to begin within 18 months of those approvals to keep the agreement in force.

A separate ore purchase agreement grants Dreadnought up to 110,000 tonnes of processing allocation at Paulsens between December 2025 and September 2027, delivered in 5000 – 20,000-tonne stockpiles.

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.