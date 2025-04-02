Star Minerals signs MoU to boost Tumblegum

Image: Phawat/shutterstock.com

Star Minerals and MEGA Resources have united to advance the Tumblegum South gold project in Western Australia.

The companies have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on the mining approvals process and feasibility study, with discussions also taking place regarding working capital and profit share.

Tumblegum South hosts a mineral resource of 616,000 tonnes at 2.28 grams per tonne of gold (g/t) with an indicated mineral resource of 337,000 tonnes at 2.52g/t gold.

With gold prices $1000-per-ounce (oz) higher than what was proposed in the May 2024 scoping study, which forecast $20 million in free cashflow, Star and MEGA are confident in their ability to establish a mutually beneficial partnership.

“Star Minerals is delighted to commence a relationship with one of the largest mining contractors in India,” Star managing director Ashley Jones said.

MEGA, a BGR Mining & Infra subsidiary, has increased its presence in the Australian mining industry through several recent investments, potentially minimising future shareholder dilution for the Tumblegum South project.

“Through MEGA, BGR has rapidly developed an interest in a suite of projects in Australia,” Jones said. “This provides a crucial step in the process to bring the Tumblegum South gold project to production. BGR also participated in the latest capital raise completed by Star Minerals to progress toward mining approvals.

“BGR was attracted to the economics of the project as outlined in the recent updated scoping study released in May 2024 and is interested in the exploration and project economic opportunity given the sustained surge in the Australian gold price.”

Star Minerals has begun the necessary steps to secure environmental approvals for Tumblegum South, with mining set to kick off in the first quarter of 2026.

