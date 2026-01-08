‘Standout intercept’ at Clarks Gully heightens gold potential for Hillgrove

Underground at Larvotto’s Hillgrove gold-antimony project in NSW. Image: Larvotto Resources

Larvotto Resources’ Clarks Gully prospect continues to deliver for its Hillgrove antimony-gold project, with recent diamond drilling results confirming potential significant antimony-gold mineralisation.

Mineralisation at Clarks Gully in New South Wales continues at depth and along strike towards the north, with the company saying that the shallower nature shows a strong relationship to the resistivity geophysics anomaly.

Larvotto managing director Ron Heeks said the results from Clarks Gully have “strengthened” the company’s understanding of the mineralised system.

“This confirms both the continuity of antimony and gold mineralisation to the north and high-grade zones at depth,” he said.

“Drill hole CLG127 targeted an untested resistivity anomaly to the north, with results confirming mineralisation associated with that response, validating the effectiveness of our geophysical targeting approach.”

With this drill hole, other key antimony-gold results include one from CLG126 at 6.4 metres at 12.92 grams per tonne (g/t) of gold equivalent (AuEq) from 208 metres, including one from 4.1 metres at 19.76g/t AuEq. CLG127 returned with 8.0 metres at 8.835g/t AuEq from 160 metres, including 1.60 metres at 22.81g/t AuEq from 160.4 metres.

As part of the near-mine exploration program, three diamond drill holes were drilled at Clarks Gully for a total of 505.9 metres, between October to November 2025.

According to Larvotto, this program was designed to test the depth and strike extension of high-grade antimony, gold, and tungsten mineralisation and test for the presence of splays and parallel mineralised structures.

It was also geared to validate the Clarks Gully IP and resistivity survey, and supplement the 2024 reverse circulation (RC) drill program with greater drill depths and diamond drill core samples.

“This hole (CLG127) was also extended to close a knowledge gap within the main Clarks Gully lode, returning a standout intercept that exceeded modelled grades currently,” Heeks said.

Heeks added that drill hole CLG126 tested the depth extension of the mineralisation below the planned open pit.

“The exceptional intercept of 6.4 metres at 12.92g/t AuEq provides important geological and grade continuity in this key area,” he said.

“Also in CLG126, a potential newly identified parallel lode was intercepted in the footwall of the main Clarks Gully mineralisation.

“This intercept of 3.6 metres at 8.74g/t AuEq highlights further near-mine upside and warrants further drilling to test this new zone.”

Furthermore, Larvotto also hit further significant mineralisation associated with antimony-gold lodes, intersected in the drilling.

Key tungsten results include, from hole CLG126 at 0.4 metres at 2.97 per cent tungsten trioxide (WO3) from 192.4 metres, and from CLG127 at 2.4 metres at 1.53 per cent WO3 from 60.9 metres.

Larvotto said further drill testing is planned for 2026.

