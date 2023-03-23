St George charges up new lithium projects

Western Australia will soon be home to seven new hard-rock lithium projects after St George completed its acquisitions.

The seven tenements are comprised of 14 exploration licenses and cover a total area of approximately 653 square kilometres.

Several of the acquired projects are located along high-grade lithium deposits and include the:

Split Rock project, formally owned by Covalent Lithium

Buningonia North project, located in the same province as the Manna project owned by Global Lithium

Ten Mile West project, located east of Liontown Resources’ Buldania deposit

Myuna Rocks project.

“This is a strategic move by St George to deliver a step-change in exploration opportunities in the world’s premier hard-rock lithium address of Western Australia,” St George executive chariman John Prineas said.

“Several of the projects being acquired are located in regions that have delivered very significant results for other explorers and led to the confirmation of high-grade deposits being developed or already underpinning mining operations. Exploration ground in these regions is highly sought after.”

St George is currently developing exploration programs for the projects, including geo field mapping, geochemical sampling of soils and airborne magnetics.

“The projects being acquired by St George are underexplored for lithium. Our focus will be on unlocking any resource potential through systematic exploration,” Prineas said.

“The acquisitions are in line with our strategy to build and explore a high-quality portfolio of lithium assets in Tier 1 jurisdictions like Western Australia.”

St George has another lithium asset at Mt Alexander, Victoria, where the company commenced drilling in February this year.