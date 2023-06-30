St Barbara leadership shake ups

St Barbara non‐executive chair Kerry Gleeson announced management changes that will be implemented subject to the completion of the Leonora assets sale to Genesis Minerals, subject to take place June 30.

Gleeson announced the appointment of Andrew Strelein as managing director and chief executive officer taking effect from July 1 2023. This is following the retirement of Dan Lougher from June 30 2023.

Strelein is an experienced mining executive with extensive global experience in leadership roles across Australia, Indonesia, Africa and North America.

Strelein joined St Barbara as chief development officer in August 2021 and played a key role in acquiring Bardoc Gold, as well as selling the Leonora assets to Genesis Minerals.

Gleeson said Strelein has significant global experience in business development, project advancement and permitting and knows the company well, making him suited to take over this position.

“On behalf of the rest of the board, I wish Dan well as he returns to his non-executive director portfolio career with another successful transaction to add to his achievements,” Gleeson said.

St Barbara also announced the appointment of Sara Prendergast as chief financial officer (CFO), which will take effect from September 1 2023.

Prendergast will succeed Lucas Welsh who has been St Barbara’s CFO since August 2021. Prendergast joined St Barbara as general manager finance and procurement in October 2020 and has experience working in finance roles at Orica, Downer, BHP, Glencore, Minara Resources and Goldfields.

“On behalf of the board I would like to sincerely thank Lucas for his commitment to St Barbara over many years and for his extraordinary efforts in support of the recent transaction with Genesis Minerals and before that, Bardoc Gold,” Gleeson said.

“I also congratulate Sara on her promotion to the new executive leadership team of St Barbara and look forward to working with her, Andrew and the St Barbara team on delivering full value from our Atlantic and Simberi assets and from our investment portfolio.”