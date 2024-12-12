SRK expands global presence with landmark partnership

Image: Take Production/stock.adobe.com

SRK Consulting Australia has inked a strategic partnership with Ecosysmine, an established environmental engineering consultancy based in New Caledonia.

This partnership aims to provide full life-of-mine services to the region which is known for its rich mining history and potential.

“This collaboration will further strengthen SRK’s comprehensive services, catering to the unique needs of New Caledonia’s mining industry by integrating the local knowledge from Ecosysmine with the strengths and expertise of both organisations,” SRK Australasia managing director Carl Murray said.

Ecosysmine has operated predominantly in New Caledonia for the past 17 years and specialises in providing innovative environmental solutions across the mining lifecycle.

With a focus on delivering pragmatic solutions, Ecosysmine’s expertise includes a range of highly sought services including environmental studies, impact assessments, water management, and mine rehabilitation.

“Partnering with SRK allows us to extend our reach and impact in the mining industry,” Ecosysmine managing director Aurélie Virtel said. “We look forward to combining our strengths to deliver exceptional mining-related services that support our clients’ projects.”

SRK also has a strong track record in New Caledonia, having engaged in notable work across various disciplines such as mine closure planning and cost estimating, geotechnical engineering, geology, mine production scheduling, and geochemistry.

SRK senior consultant ESG Ludovic Rollin said both firms are well-placed to enhance mining and processing practices while promoting responsible mining development.

“Our partnership with Ecosysmine is a good fit that aligns with SRK’s growth priorities and complements our core business functions,” he said. “Together, we will provide our clients with robust ESG strategies that address environmental and social challenges and promote responsible mining development in the Oceanian region.”

Holding one of the world’s largest nickel deposits, the island nation is a major producer of the base metal, with the mining sector contributing significantly to the national economy. New Caledonia’s Mining Code, established in 2009, includes several regulations to promote sustainable mining and environmental protection.

Together, SRK Consulting and Ecosysmine are poised to offer New Caledonia a full suite of services that comprehensively cover every phase of a mining project’s lifecycle, from initial exploration to closure and rehabilitation while supporting sustainable and responsible mining practices in the region.