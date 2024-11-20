SRG locks in millions for Aussie mine upgrades

The Pilgangoora operation. Image: Pilbara Minerals

SRG Global has locked in major contracts with some of Australia’s biggest miners, including South32, Roy Hill, Pilbara Minerals and Glencore.

The infrastructure services giant announced a host of contracts across a range of sectors totalling $700 million.

Commencing immediately will be a five-year contract with South32 for works at its Worsley alumina bauxite and alumina refinery operations in the south-west region of Western Australia.

SRG will carry out maintenance services associated with the continuous enhancement of bauxite residue disposal area embankments as well as other civil services at the operation.

Another five-year contract, which has already commenced, will see SRG perform asset integrity services with Glencore at its Murrin Murrin operations in the goldfields region of WA.

An infrastructure contract for earthworks and civil construction is also underway at the Roy Hill mining operations with HanRoy in WA.

The final resources contract on SRG’s docket will be for the construction of a tailings dam at the Pilgangoora mining operation with Pilbara Minerals in WA.

Both contracts will kick off this month and are expected to be completed mid-2025.

“We are pleased to continue to secure a diverse range of contract awards across Australia and New Zealand in a broad range of sectors with key repeat clients,” SRG managing director David Macgeorge said.

“These contract awards are a further demonstration of our transformation to a truly diversified infrastructure services company.”

Macgeorge said SRG is in a period of significant momentum which is seeing the overall company continue to go from strength to strength.

“This is underpinned by a strong growth profile and an 80 per cent recurring earnings base which is in line with SRG Global’s long-term strategy,” he said.

“Our success in securing contracts in markets including water, transport, dairy, resources and health continues to position the company strongly for sustainable growth in the diverse sectors and geographies in which we operate.”

