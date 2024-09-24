Spartan spreads golden wings

The Dalgaranga gold project in WA. Image: Spartan Resources

Less than a week after commencing an exploration drill drive at its Dalgaranga gold project in Western Australia, Spartan Resources has identified several new discoveries.

At the recently discovered Pepper prospect, three diamond drill rigs carrying out infill and ‘target P1M’ drilling have uncovered multiple high-grade assays, including 13.79m at 46.32 grams per tonne (g/t) of gold from a 601.59m, the third best all-time drill intercept at the Never Never and Pepper deposits on a gram-metre basis.

The extensional drilling at Pepper also uncovered 18.49m at 19.63g/t gold from 569.44m, the 10th best all-time drill intercept at Never Never and Pepper on a gram-metre basis.

“With three rigs now dedicated to infilling and extending Pepper, we have again demonstrated the incredibly consistent, thick and high-grade mineralisation that we have become accustomed to in the three new in-fill/growth drill-holes released today,” Spartan interim executive chair Simon Lawson said.

“This phase of drilling is designed to rapidly upgrade the existing inferred resource while also adding new high-grade ounces at depth as part of the ‘target P1M’ program currently underway.”

Spartan has also revealed assays from multiple high-grade mineralised prospects within the Dalgaranga mineralised structural corridor that runs for 6km.

The company uncovered 7m at 6.09g/t gold from 60m downhole from the Never Never North prospect.

It also unearthed high-grade results from the Patient Wolf and Golden Wings deposits.

Recent assays from Patient Wolf include:

10m at 5.77g/t gold from 138m

10m at 5.05g/t gold from 63m

3m at 3.32g/t gold from 146m

1.70m at 31.24g/t gold from 103.50m

Recent assays from Golden Wings include:

30m at 2.70g/t gold from 115m

18.72m at 3.65g/t gold from 144m

0.57m at 16.27g/t from 166.82m

“The assay data released to date from Never Never North, Patient Wolf and Golden Wings suggests that we have at least three emerging high-grade discoveries on our hands,” Lawson said.

“Given the success our recent targeting – and our ever increasing understanding of the structural geology that hosts this high-grade mineralisation – we believe that this high-grade greenstone belt has a lot more to reveal.”

Spartan is expected to release a feasibility study and maiden ore reserve for the Pepper deposit in the first half of 2025.

