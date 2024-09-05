Southern Cross digs deeper at historic site

Image: Phawat/Shutterstock.com

Southern Cross Gold has discovered a new and large gold-antimony below the historic Golden Dyke mine in Victoria.

The discovery was made at Southern Cross’ 100 per cent owned Sunday Creek gold-antimony project, with the mineralised zone hosting both metals and measuring at 135m.

It is also located 260m and 600m west respectively of the Rising Sun and Apollo mineralised bodies.

“The expanding Sunday Creek system coupled with the 60 kilometres of diamond drilling planned over the next year means we are well on our way to meet our aim to double the size of the Sunday Creek exploration target,” Southern Cross Gold managing director Michael Hudson said.

“Golden Dyke now joins Rising Sun and Apollo as the third high-grade mineralised domain in this exciting project.”

Hudson credited Southern Cross’ systemic drill approach for the find.

“Given this discovery, the company has already planned a significant number of further holes under Golden Dyke,” he said.

Located 60km north of Melbourne, the Sunday Creek project has seen Southern Cross Gold report 131 drill holes since late 2020.

Southern Cross Gold owns 133.29 hectares of freehold land at Sunday Creek that form the key portion in and around the main drilled area at the project.

