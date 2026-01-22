South32’s Australian operations bounce back

Image: pvl/stock.adobe.com

South32’s Australian operations have sprung back to life in the first-half of the 2025-26 financial year (FY26), driving manganese, zinc, alumina and aluminium production while funding long-life projects for the energy transition.

“We continued to deliver consistent operating results, with the 2025-26 financial year (FY26) production guidance maintained across our operated assets and first half operating unit costs tracking in line with guidance,” South32 chief executive officer Graham Kerr said.

“Our consistent operating performance, combined with strengthening market conditions, enabled the group to maintain a strong financial position while investing in our high-returning growth options and delivering returns to shareholders.”

Australian operations delivered standout results. Australia Manganese returned to normalised production rates, lifting manganese output by 58 per cent in the first half of FY26.

Cannington exceeded planned processing rates, producing 13 per cent more payable zinc equivalent than the prior quarter. Worsley Alumina increased saleable production by 2 per cent to 1893 kilotonnes (kt), and Hillside Aluminium maintained volumes at 362kt while testing maximum technical capacity despite load-shedding.

South32 is reinvesting this operational cash into strategic growth. Internationally, at the Hermosa project it spent $US338 million in the first half of FY26 advancing the Taylor zinc-lead-silver project and completing the exploration decline for the Clark battery-grade manganese deposit.

Ventilation shaft sinking and lateral development at the first underground level are on track for completion in the March 2026 quarter. Exploration continues at the nearby Peake copper deposit.

The company simplified its portfolio, completing the Cerro Matoso divestment on December 1, 2025. Sierra Gorda delivered $US180 million in distributions while maintaining strong copper, molybdenum, gold, and silver output. Mozal Aluminium will transition to care and maintenance around March 15, 2026 due to electricity supply constraints.