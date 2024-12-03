South32 recruits new directors

Image: pvl/stock.adobe.com

South32 has appointed two new independent non-executive directors to its board, both of which will join the company on February 1 2025.

Stephen Pearce has more than 35 years of financial and commercial experience and more than 20 years working as a director of publicly listed companies.

Pearce has held several leadership roles over the years, such as being group chief financial officer and executive director at Fortescue from March 2010 to January 2017.

From there, Pearce served as Anglo American’s group chief financial officer and executive director until December 2023.

Pearce is currently a non-executive director at BAE Systems, a defence, aerospace and security technology company. He is also the company’s audit and risk committee chair.

Also joining the South32 board is Mandlesilo (Mandla) Msimang, who has more than 20 years’ experience working with information and communications technology.

Msimang is currently the chief executive officer of Nozala Women Investments, a female owned and led private equity firm that manages a portfolio which includes minerals and energy projects.

She is also a non-executive director at Telkom SA and Exxaro Resources, and a member of the latter’s investment committee and risk and business resilience committee.

South32 chair Karen Wood said Pearce and Msimang have the experience and skills required to help the company deliver its strategy.

“Stephen brings a wealth of global experience with resources, finance, commercial and operational expertise over more than 35 years in mining, oil and gas, and utilities,” Wood said.

“Mandla brings extensive regulatory, public policy and information, communications and technology expertise, as well as deep knowledge and experience across Africa and the Middle East.

“The appointments of Stephen and Mandla are part of our board succession process, which ensures we appropriately plan for the future. I have no doubt they will further enhance the depth of skills on our board, ensuring it continues to possess the requisite expertise as we continue our work to transform our portfolio to supply commodities critical to a low-carbon future.”

