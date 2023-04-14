South32 leadership shake-ups

Global mining and metals company South32 has appointed two new independent non-executive directors.

Jane Nelson and Carlos Mesquita are set to join the board on May 1. Both will seek election by South32 shareholders at this year’s annual general meeting.

Nelson has over 30 years of industry experience and has worked across many projects and organisations. She was founding director of the Harvard corporate responsibility initiative and a non-executive director for minerals producer Newmont.

South32 chair Karen Wood said Nelson brings extensive experience in the sustainable development of natural resources, enhancing the board’s range of skills and experience.

“Her appointment will support South32’s consistent focus on sustainably producing commodities that are critical in a low-carbon world and the creation of enduring social, environmental, and economic value,” Wood said.

Mesquita has more than four decades of experience in the global resources industry, having spent most of his career working with major mining companies, focusing on base metals and aluminium.

In early 2022 he worked with South32 to support the company’s acquisition of its 45 per cent interest in Sierra Gorda, an open-pit copper mine in Chile.

“Carlos’ expertise in major mining projects and operations in base metals and aluminium in the Americas and Africa will be valuable additions to the board’s skills as we continue to advance our exploration and development options and decarbonise our portfolio,” Wood said.

Current independent non-executive director Guy Lansdown has resigned, which will take effect May 31.

“With his many years of experience in the mining industry, Guy has provided invaluable counsel to the board on our operations, development projects and growth opportunities,” Wood said.