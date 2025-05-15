South32 celebrates 10 years

Image: pvl/stock.adobe.com

South32 is using the month of May to commemorate 10 years of operations across a range of commodities and nations.

In May 2015, BHP shareholders voted in favour of a demerger that saw the creation of South32.

The demerger saw South32 take ownership over an array of aluminium, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc operations, leaving BHP to focus on iron ore, copper, coal, and potash.

Since then, South32 has made significant strides in producing these minerals in Australia, South Africa and the Americas.

However, the company is about to enter a new era as it prepares to farewell its chief executive officer (CEO) Graham Kerr, who is set to depart the company in 2026.

“It has been a privilege for me to be at the helm since day one as the inaugural CEO,” Kerr said at the 2025 Bank of America Global Metals, Mining and Steel Conference.

“But we are looking forward to the next decade and (on May 12) we were delighted to announce that Matt Daley from Anglo American will succeed me as CEO next year.”

Before leaving, Kerr will remain focused on improving South32’s safety performance and reshaping its portfolio.

“The repositioning of our portfolio has increased our exposure to higher margin businesses in attractive commodities while reducing complexity and unlocking capital to invest in our pipeline of growth options,” Kerr said.

“At the same time, we have added copper to our portfolio and through Hermosa (in the US), we’re significantly increasing our exposure to zinc.

“Our portfolio today is focused on high-quality operations and growth options in base metals. Since the demerger, we’ve divested low-margin capital intensive assets in coal and manganese alloys, including South Africa Energy Coal and last year’s sale of Illawarra Metallurgical Coal.”

Kerr highlighted South32’s recent strategic acquisitions, designed to further increase critical minerals production.

“These include our regional scale Hermosa project in Arizona, which is underpinned by our long-life, large-scale Taylor zinc-lead project, which is the first of many hopefully,” Kerr said.

“We’ve also added a 45 per cent interest in the Sierra Gorda copper mine in Chile, which is at its scale, high margins, (and has) multiple organic growth options to increase future production. We’ve also embedded a deep pipeline of opportunities in advanced study and exploration phases.”

Taylor, which is anticipated to become a top 10 zinc mine globally, is aiming to hit first production in the first half of the 2026–27 financial year (FY27) and Sierra Gorda is expected to reach its final investment decision in the first quarter of FY26.

Exploration is also a key priority for South32 in the years to come.

“Today, we have more than 20 partnerships and prospects in targeted regions as we work to discover our next generation of base metals mines,” Kerr said.

“(We’ve) simplified and repositioned our portfolio towards higher margin businesses. Our commodity exposure is aligned to attractive, long-term demand drivers in a decarbonised world.”

