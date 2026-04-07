South Australia’s geoscience front welcomes new leadership

Image: Geoscience Australia

South Australia has appointed Suzanne Hunt as the new director of its Geological Survey, bringing 30 years of experience in geoscience, mineral exploration, petroleum systems, and subsurface energy.

Hunt replaces Bronwyn Camac as the head of the Geological Survey of South Australia (GSSA), after Camac retired from the role in February 2026.

Hunt has extensive leadership credentials with senior executive roles across the mining, oil, and gas sectors, heading an exploration strategy and transformation endeavours for companies like Oz Minerals.

The South Australian Government said that Hunt has been responsible for large, “multi-commodity” portfolios spanning copper, lithium, nickel, gold, hydrocarbons, and energy systems.

Chief executive of SA’s department for energy and mining Paul Martyn congratulated Hunt on her appointment, welcoming her to a role “that befits the experience and respect” she holds in the oil, gas, and mining sector.

“It is nothing short of a coup that South Australia has secured her talents, particularly at a time when the world’s eyes are fixed on those sectors, and they are increasingly expected to step up and lead,” he said.

“Over and above her impressive work history and expertise, Dr Hunt’s personal commitment to driving net-zero ambitions, sustainability and promoting female science, technology, engineering and mathematics leadership makes me even more certain she’s the ideal person for the role.”

In addition to Hunt’s role in Oz Minerals, she brings experience from her time at BHP, Beach Energy, and Santos.

Furthermore, Hunt boasts a reputation with a “prolific catalogue of leadership” in industry advocacy, representation, and thought leadership. She has held many positions across scientific and engineering societies, including the Institute of Engineers Australia, the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and the Australian Petroleum Production and Exploration Association.

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