Some of the best hose systems for Australian mines

Crusader Hose’s Waterlord hose is available in lengths of up to 200m. Image: Crusader Hose

Crusader Hose breaks down the differences between rigid and layflat hose systems.

Mine dewatering is a critical process in mining operations, ensuring water doesn’t interfere with excavation and impact productivity and safety.

There are two primary pipeline systems used for dewatering and water transfer: rigid hose systems and layflat hose systems.

While both systems get water from A to B, they differ significantly in their maintenance and ease of use.

Crusader Hose, an Australian manufacturer of layflat hose systems for mine dewatering, offers a comparison.

Maintenance requirements of rigid hoses

Rigid hose systems, typically made from steel or HDPE (high-density polyethylene), have long been used in mine dewatering.

Although these pipes provide a stable water transport system, they also offer extensive maintenance challenges.

Rigid hoses comprise metal pipes, which are prone to corrosion due to constant exposure to water, chemicals, and harsh mining conditions.

Scaling and mineral deposits can build up inside the pipes, reducing flow efficiency and requiring frequent cleaning.

Another challenge is the structural integrity of traditional hose systems.

Rigid hose systems are vulnerable to cracking, denting, and joint failures due to the movement of heavy equipment and ground shifts.

Repairing a damaged rigid hose often requires welding, specialised fittings, or complete section replacements, leading to downtime.

Switching to a layflat hose system eliminates these issues.

Rigid hose systems also pose installation and handling challenges due to the fact these systems require heavy machinery for transportation, installation, and repositioning.

Handling and relocating rigid pipe is labour-intensive, increasing maintenance-related costs and time.

Rigid hose systems also rely on multiple joints and couplings, which are prone to leaks and require downrating in high temperature.

Improperly sealed joints can lead to water loss and inefficiencies in the dewatering process.

Maintenance requirements of layflat hoses

Crusader Hose’s Waterlord and Waterlord Extra layflat hose systems offer a more modern and efficient alternative for mine dewatering.

Their textile reinforcement is woven from high-tenacity polyester fibres, which handle the hose’s high-pressure and tensile loads.

The hose is then extruded with thermoplastic polyurethane, providing durability.

Used across mines and up high pit walls, the maintenance requirements of layflat hose systems are significantly lower than rigid systems, and they are unaffected by temperature.

Other benefits of layflat hose systems

Corrosion and chemical resistance

Unlike metal pipes, layflat hoses don’t corrode, even when exposed to acidic or mineral-heavy water. The woven hose slightly dilates under pressure, eliminating the risk of scaling or internal buildup. There is no need to clean out the hose.

Durability and damage resistance

When handled properly, layflat hoses are highly resistant to abrasion and punctures. The Waterlord and Waterlord Extra hose systems are UV-stabilised and can handle harsh environmental conditions. The textile reinforcement ensures hose pressure is unaffected by the hot sun and doesn’t need to be derated due to temperature. If damage occurs, repairs are simpler and quicker compared to rigid pipes, often requiring only patching or coupling attachment.

Easy storage, handling, and deployment

Layflat hoses can be rolled up and stored compactly when not in use, reducing space requirements. They are lightweight and flexible, enabling quick installation and repositioning in a fraction of the time compared to HDPE.

Fewer connection points

Layflat hoses can be deployed in long continuous sections up to their standard 200m lengths, reducing the number of joints and potential leak points. Fewer joints mean lower maintenance needs and a more efficient dewatering system.

When comparing the maintenance requirements of rigid hose systems and layflat hose systems for mine dewatering, layflat hoses offer a more efficient, cost-effective, and low-maintenance solution.

Their resistance to corrosion, ease of handling, durability, and minimal joint attachment make them an ideal choice for modern mining operations.

While rigid hose systems may still be used in specific applications, the high welding demands, risk of damage, and labour-intensive installation make them less practical in many mining environments.

For companies looking to optimise their dewatering operations while reducing maintenance costs and downtime, Crusader Hose’s layflat hose systems provide a clear advantage.

This feature appeared in the March 2025 issue of Australian Mining.