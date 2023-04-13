Some of Australia’s hosing experts tackle dewatering on mines

Whether it’s an open-cut or underground site, the transfer for groundwater, runoff, and seeping is a critical process to prevent safety risks and interreference with fast-paced mining operations.

The development of pumps specifically designed for dewatering has made this process increasingly efficient, catering to even the deepest and widest mines that may be experiencing water or slurry-build up.

Where a particular location may be experiencing water build-up, it can be transferred and deposited away from the site, or into a purpose-built containment area. Due to the particularly rugged conditions in many mines, the equipment – pumps, hosing, and any required attachments – must possess durable qualities to avoid failure and consequential downtime.

This is where the team at Advanced Industrial Products (AIP) have built a name catering to the unique challenges of Australia’s harshest worksites.

Tony Brown, AIP category specialist, looks after supply, handling overseas importing and making sure that each branch has the correct amount of stock on order.

Collaborating with Motion Australia’s supply chain experts, he ensures that all of AIP’s products arrive on time and to specification.

“AIP is a very recognisable name in the mining industry’s supply market,” he said. “We work alongside a lot of Australia’s biggest manufacturers and ventures within the sector, liaising with a far-reaching distributor network to service even the most remote locations with the best quality hosing product and accessories.”

Read the full article here.