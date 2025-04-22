Solving costly, risky and time-consuming clean-up challenges

The Dugless 903 remote-controlled mini loader. Image: Minprovise

In any high-volume mining or bulk material handling operation, keeping conveyor systems and processing areas clean and functional is essential – yet achieving this can often require full production shutdowns, intensive manual labour, or costly third-party intervention.

The Dugless 903 remote-controlled mini loader offers an innovative and cost-effective solution to these long-standing problems.

Designed to eliminate downtime, recover valuable spillage, and drastically improve workplace safety and productivity, the Dugless 903 doesn’t just fill a gap in the market – it fills the gap that other machines and manual processes can’t reach underneath conveyor systems.

Problem one: Shutdowns for clean-ups

The challenge:

In conventional settings, clearing debris under conveyor belts or within plant areas often requires a complete shutdown of machinery. This halts production and causes ripple effects across scheduling, output targets and revenue. Even short downtimes can cost thousands of dollars per hour, especially when dealing with high-output operations like iron ore processing.

The Dugless 903 solution:

The Dugless 903 enables clean-ups without shutdowns. Its ultra-low 560mm height and 50mm ground clearance allow it to access previously unreachable spaces – such as beneath conveyor belts – while the system remains operational.

The result? Maintenance and clean-up tasks that would take days (and cost millions in halted production) can now be completed in hours, with no production interruption whatsoever.

Problem two: Unsafe manual labor conditions

The challenge:

Manual clean-up efforts in mining environments are not only time-consuming, but they also place workers in confined, dusty, and potentially dangerous spaces. Exposure to moving machinery, falling debris, and extreme weather conditions poses an unacceptable safety risk.

The Dugless 903 solution:

Fully remote-controlled from up to 50m away, the Dugless 903 removes the need for personnel to enter hazardous zones. One operator, safely located outside the danger area, can manage the entire clean-up process using a simple two-joystick remote harness. This drastically reduces the risk of injury, lowers insurance liabilities, and meets stringent safety compliance standards.

Problem three: Limited access for traditional machinery

The challenge:

Traditional loaders and excavators are simply too large or cumbersome to access tight areas, especially beneath low-clearance conveyor systems or within narrow plant corridors. This limitation leaves significant quantities of valuable material unrecovered and operational zones prone to equipment damage.

The Dugless 903 solution:

At just 1050mm wide and 2255mm long, the Dugless 903 is compact and highly manoeuvrable. Its tight turning radius and four-in-one self-levelling bucket (0.13m³ capacity) allow it to work effectively in the most constricted spaces. With front and rear rotation and only 960kg of weight, it can operate on various surfaces without causing structural stress or floor damage.

Problem four: Material loss and wasted resources

The challenge:

Ore spillage and debris under belts isn’t just mess – it’s lost product and money. Over time, this build-up not only represents a waste of resources but can also interfere with machinery, reducing the operational lifespan of equipment like return rollers and belts, which can cost millions to replace.

The Dugless 903 solution:

By efficiently collecting and relocating built-up ore, the Dugless 903 turns waste into profit. In one real-world case, a single unit reclaimed 50 tonnes of iron ore in just three days – material that was reintroduced into the operation. In another, 100 tonnes of iron ore were recovered under 200m of conveyor belt without requiring a single hour of downtime. That’s pure yield, previously written off as inaccessible waste.

Problem five: Equipment downtime due to roller damage

The challenge:

Ore buildup under conveyors doesn’t just take up space – it causes return rollers to seize, belts to misalign, and expensive wear to set in. Left unaddressed, this leads to premature failure and multi- million-dollar repair or replacement bills.

The Dugless 903 solution:

By consistently clearing debris from beneath critical areas, the Dugless 903 extends the life of conveyor components and prevents unscheduled maintenance emergencies. In fact, one site that deployed the Dugless prevented imminent roller failure entirely by removing dense spillage before it caused mechanical damage.