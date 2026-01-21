Solid revenue growth for Lynas despite Kalgoorlie disruption

Image: Lynas Rare Earths

Lynas Rare Earths has recorded a solid increase in revenue for the December 2025 quarter, supported by stronger rare earth pricing despite lower production volumes.

Gross sales revenue rose 43 per cent to $201.9 million, compared with $141.2 million the year before. The result reflected a higher average selling price of $85.60 per kilogram, driven by favourable market conditions for neodymium-praseodymium (NdPr) and other products.

Sales receipts for the quarter totalled $185 million, while cash and short-term deposits stood at $1.03 billion at quarter end, providing Lynas with a strong balance sheet, according to statistics.

The company noted production was impacted by operational challenges. Total rare earth oxide output declined to 2382 tonnes, down from 3993 tonnes in the previous quarter. NdPr production fell to 1404 tonnes.

Lynas said the lower output was due to significant power supply disruptions at its Kalgoorlie rare earths processing facility, along with planned major maintenance at its Malaysian cracking and leaching operations.

The company completed kiln maintenance in Malaysia, with safe restart achieved this month. Power supply stability at Kalgoorlie has since improved, with Lynas progressing off-grid energy solutions to improve reliability.

During the quarter, Lynas completed commissioning of the Mt Weld expansion project, with the flotation circuit operating at approximately 70 per cent of capacity.

Work also commenced on expanding heavy rare earth separation in Malaysia, with Samarium production targeted for late 2026.

Lynas also confirmed that managing director and chief executive officer Amanda Lacaze intends to retire at the end of this financial year, with a succession process underway.