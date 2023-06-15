Solid results for PPA

The Pilbara Ports Authority (PPA) has released its May 2023 shipping numbers.

PPA has delivered a total monthly throughput of 62.5 million tonnes (Mt) for the month of May, a notable increase from the previous month’s 57.7 Mt and a one per cent increase compared to the throughput of May 2022.

The Port of Port Hedland saw a monthly throughput of 48.6 Mt, where 48.3 Mt were iron ore exports. This was a minor increase from April 2023, where the Port Hedland achieved a monthly throughput of 43.8 Mt, where iron ore exports equalled to 43.3 Mt.

Imports through Port Hedland totalled to 196,000 tonnes (t), a slight decrease from the previous month’s 198,000t. However, May 2023’s imports through Port Hedland is an increase of 19 per cent compared to May 2022.

The Port of Dampier delivered a total throughput of 12.9 Mt, a minor increase from the previous month’s throughput of 12.8 Mt. Imports through the Port of Dampier totalled 98,000t, a notable decrease from the previous month which saw 108,000t. Yet, May’s Port of Dampier results is an increase of 19 per cent from May 2022.

The latest shipping numbers arrive a month after marine and port services business TAMS Group was awarded a contract by PPA to construct a new outer wall for the $72.5 million Nelson Point Tug Haven upgrade project.