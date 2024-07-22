Soaring through the Clouds

Operators can access data at any time on the easy-to-use IFS Cloud platform. Image: 2MG Solutions

2MG Solutions is future-proofing businesses with next-generation enterprise resource planning solutions across Australia.

The ‘80s hardly bring to mind cutting-edge digitalisation. But in 1983 a digital seed was planted when global software solutions provider IFS debuted its first enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution for a Swedish nuclear power plant.

Nearly 40 years later, IFS has put its years of experience into the latest iteration of its ERP solution, IFS Cloud.

By taking advantage of emerging technology and the changing market landscape, IFS Cloud is designed to maximise the efficiency and agility of mining operations.

It brings together a depth of industry knowledge and embedded innovations like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning as well as functionality to support environmental, social and governance (ESG) decision-making.

After seeing great success across Europe and the US, 2MG Solutions is bringing IFS Cloud – and its myriad of benefits – to Australian mines.

Australian-owned and operated, 2MG specialises in project and asset intensive industries such as mining. As an IFS partner, 2MG supports customers throughout their entire digital transformation journey.

From initial business requirement workshops, solution design, implementation, and ongoing support after the system goes live, 2MG founder and managing director Martin Vestby said the company is fully committed to ensuring its customers maintain an optimal business solution.

“Our close working relationship with IFS ensures 2MG is fully across all the latest functional and technological updates within the IFS Cloud platform. This allows our clients to utilise IFS best practice solutions along with the latest embedded technology,” Vestby told Australian Mining.

IFS Cloud is a complete solution for the mining industry that incorporates and enhances the management of critical areas such as assets, projects, financials and procurement.

“The solution comes with over 100 inbuilt dashboards known as lobbies, which provide the necessary day-to-day real-time data that mine sites and senior management require,” Vestby said. “With a single source of truth, customers can make well-informed decisions.”

As an alternative to other mining enterprise solutions, IFS Cloud offers a modular, scalable, and functionally rich platform for running a mine site.

“Using the IFS implementation methodology, which combines best-practice project management principles with focused industry-specific expertise, 2MG ensures that an IFS rollout is tailored to customer requirements, runs smoothly, and delivers on their business objectives,” Vestby said.

This is an ethos 2MG employs when finding the right solution for organisations in the mining sector.

2MG has another ace up its sleeves: 2MG Essentials, an optimised, pre-packaged business solution for small to mid-tier miners.

This is a revolutionary introduction to the Australian ERP market where customers benefit from not only the capabilities of a top-tier ERP product but also from the vast industry experience of 2MG solutions, leading to significant time and cost savings.

“The Essentials solution will scale with our clients as they grow and diversify,” Vestby said. “2MG works closely with its customers to ensure they continue to operate with an optimal IFS solution, meeting their ongoing business requirements.”

IFS Cloud enterprise asset management can be implemented as a standalone solution which integrates nicely with customers’ other business systems.

For 2MG, it’s all about finding the best solution for the customer, which Vestby said is the driving force behind all 2MG endeavours.

“We prioritise collaborative partnerships based on trust, cooperation, and result-driven outcomes,” he said. “Whether it is navigating challenging business requirements or integrations with other systems, nothing is too difficult for 2MG.”

This feature appeared in the July 2024 issue of Australian Mining.